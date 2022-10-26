Cameco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 3:16 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (vs. -$0.14 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.16M (-24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCJ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments