Check Point Software Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 3:23 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $571.78M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.
