Extreme Networks Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 3:26 PM ETEXTRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Extreme Networks (EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.89M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
