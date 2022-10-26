ACM Research Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 3:29 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-58.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.31M (+69.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACMR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
