Allegro MicroSystems Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 3:30 PM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.03M (+43.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ALGM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
