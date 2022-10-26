Shell Q3 preview: Weaker gas trading, low refining margins to drag earnings

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $2.40 (+126.4% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $46.99B (-21.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SHEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 downward revision.

Shares of the oil and gas giant fell after it forecast a big hit to its Q3 earnings from weaker gas trading and a sharp drop in refining margins.

Shell's (SHEL) stock was flat after it reported record profits for a second straight quarter and announced a $6B buyback.

SA contributor Christopher Hoeger said Shell stands the best chance of capitalizing on the carbon capture market.

Recent news:

Shares of Shell (SHEL) gained 3.5% YTD, underperforming the Dow Jones Oil & Gas Titans 30 Index.