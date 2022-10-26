Shell Q3 preview: Weaker gas trading, low refining margins to drag earnings
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
Consensus EPS estimate is $2.40 (+126.4% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $46.99B (-21.7% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, SHEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 downward revision.
Shares of the oil and gas giant fell after it forecast a big hit to its Q3 earnings from weaker gas trading and a sharp drop in refining margins.
Shell's (SHEL) stock was flat after it reported record profits for a second straight quarter and announced a $6B buyback.
SA contributor Christopher Hoeger said Shell stands the best chance of capitalizing on the carbon capture market.
Recent news:
- Shell (SHEL) said it is the second international partner to pick up a 9.375% stake in QatarEnergy's 16M metric tons/year North Field South LNG project.
- CEO Ben van Beurden reportedly said the firm should have pulled out sooner from the Groningen gas field as production was cut to levels where it made little to no profit. Production was cut after the Dutch govt. and a Shell-Exxon JV realized the extraction of gas caused earthquakes, with prosecutors saying they will pursue a pollution case against the JV.
- Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are reportedly looking to sell certain offshore natural gas assets in the southern U.K. and Dutch North Sea in an effort to dispose older oil and gas assets.
- Shell (SHEL) resumed producing and shipping LNG from its Prelude floating LNG facility, nearly a month after reaching a wage deal with workers' unions.
- CEO Beurden will step down at the end of the year and will be replaced by Wael Sawan.
Shares of Shell (SHEL) gained 3.5% YTD, underperforming the Dow Jones Oil & Gas Titans 30 Index.
Comments