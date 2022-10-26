Range Resources raised at Susquehanna on strong free cash flow, inventory

Oct. 26, 2022 3:33 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Natural gas flame

straga/iStock via Getty Images

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -2% in Wednesday's trading despite winning an upgrade to Positive from Neutral with a $38 price target at Susquehanna, a day after surging 7.5% following Q3 results including another record quarter of free cash flow.

"Once the company achieves its absolute debt target, which is expected by early FY 2023, capital returns - primarily share repurchases - should increase," Susquehanna's Biju Perincheril wrote.

Range Resources' (RRC) "long runway of economic drilling inventory supports multi-decade FCF capacity in a maitenance production scenario," Perincheril added.

Given strong capital efficiency, the analyst estimated Range's (RRC) reinvestment rate is only ~33% even after considering current cost pressures of 15%-20%, which "supports the company's free cash flow capacity for the foreseeable future."

Range Resources (RRC) trades "at an incredibly attractive valuation," Power Hedge writes in an analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.

