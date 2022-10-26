SS&C Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
