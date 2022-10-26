Bio-Rad Labs Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.5M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
