Argo AI is expected to be shut down with Ford, Volkswagen picking up some pieces

Autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI is shutting down operations, according to a report from TechCrunch.

Sources indicated that the autonomous driving business is being absorbed by billion-dollar investors Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), with some offers expected to be made by the two automakers to current Argo AI employees. It is unclear what will happen to the self-driving Argo pilot programs being run in Austin, Miami, and Pittsburgh with partners Lyft, Walmart, and 412 Food Rescue.

The Argo AI development arrived just ahead of Ford's (F) earnings report.

Dig into a Ford earnings preview.