Onto Innovation Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+33.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.2M (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
