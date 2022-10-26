Barclays in red despite strong Q3 results

Oct. 26, 2022

London - Barclays Bank

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Barclays (BCS) was in red despite strong Q3 results after dividend announcement.

Q3 GAAP EPS came in at £0.094 (up from £0.0850 a year ago), while revenue was £6B (+9.1% Y/Y).

Attributable profit was £1.5B, up from the year-ago £1.4B.

RoTE was 12.5%, compared to 11.4% a year ago.

Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio came in at 13.8%, compared to 15.1% at December 2021-end and 13.6% at the end of June.

BCS said "dividends will continue to be paid semi-annually, with the half-year dividend expected to represent, under normal circumstances, around one-third of the total dividend for the year."

A recent Seeking Alpha report had warned BCS is at a high risk of cutting its dividend as the company displayed warning signs that have historically led to dividend cuts.

Here is a look at the company's dividend grades, compared to peers:

