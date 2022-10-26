AXT Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETAXT, Inc. (AXTI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.48M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AXTI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
