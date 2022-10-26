Merus falls after data update for cancer candidate

Oct. 26, 2022 3:45 PM ETMerus N.V. (MRUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) lost ~10% on Wednesday after the Dutch biotech updated initial in-human data for its cancer therapy MCLA-129 from a Phase 1/2 trial involving patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
  • The readout included safety and efficacy data for the bispecific antibody from 18 evaluable patients, including 14 who had EGFR mutant NSCLC.
  • As of the Aug. 15 data cut, there were two confirmed partial responses, and four additional partial responses indicated a 20% decrease in the tumor size.
  • The experimental therapy was well tolerated in 20 patients who received at least one dose of MCLA-129, and none discontinued the trial due to treatment-related toxicity.
  • Based on the data, the investigators have decided to use 1500 mg of MCLA-129 every two weeks for the Phase 2 trial.
  • Since the data cutoff, additional 13 patients have been enrolled, and the trial is ongoing in the dose expansion phase.
  • Previously, Citi opened a 90-day catalyst watch on Merus (MRUS), citing the upcoming readout after the company reported results for 13 evaluable patients as of May 08 data cut.

