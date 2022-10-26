Tesla under criminal investigation for autopilot claims - Reuters

Oct. 26, 2022 3:47 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor21 Comments

Tesla Debuts Its New Crossover SUV Model, Tesla X

Justin Sullivan

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is facing a criminal probe over its claims regarding the autonomous capabilities of its vehicles, according to Reuters.

Citing multiple people familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that the DOJ is investigating the automaker's claims of autopilot capabilities. The report indicates that the probe regards "more than a dozen crashes" involving Tesla vehicles utilizing autopilot and has been ongoing since late 2021.

The sources cited in the reporting explained that prosecutors in Washington and San Francisco are examining the advertisements and whether or not they "misled consumers, investors and regulators by making unsupported claims about its driver assistance technology's capabilities." The investigation could result in either a criminal case or civil sanctions if the autopilot marketing is indeed found to be misleading.

The company has also faced complaints in Germany over the claims.

Tesla did not immediately respond to SeekingAlpha’s request for comment.

Recommended For You

Comments (21)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.