Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is facing a criminal probe over its claims regarding the autonomous capabilities of its vehicles, according to Reuters.

Citing multiple people familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that the DOJ is investigating the automaker's claims of autopilot capabilities. The report indicates that the probe regards "more than a dozen crashes" involving Tesla vehicles utilizing autopilot and has been ongoing since late 2021.

The sources cited in the reporting explained that prosecutors in Washington and San Francisco are examining the advertisements and whether or not they "misled consumers, investors and regulators by making unsupported claims about its driver assistance technology's capabilities." The investigation could result in either a criminal case or civil sanctions if the autopilot marketing is indeed found to be misleading.

The company has also faced complaints in Germany over the claims.

