National Instruments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.82M (-33.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
