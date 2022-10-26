Knowles Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-51.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.9M (-24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
