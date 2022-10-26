Canada Competition Bureau said to be committed to challenging Rogers/Shaw deal

  • The Canadian Competition Bureau is said to remain firm in its decision to challenge Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) planned acquisition of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR).
  • Canada's Competition Bureau is aware of comments made by a a Canadian minister that laid out exact measures needed for a deal sign, according to Reuters headlines.
  • François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said on Tuesday that he would agree to a deal if Quebecor's (OTCPK:QBCRF) Vidéotron agreed to keep the new wireless license for at least 10 years and that it would see prices for wireless services in Ontario and Western Canada comparable to what Vidéotron is currently offering in Quebec, which are on average 20% lower than the rest of Canada.
  • Shaw Communications (SJR) rose 7.5%, while Rogers (RCI) gained 6.4%.
  • The comments come just ahead of mediation over the merger - which will include Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor taking part - at Canada's Competition Bureau set for Thursday and Friday.

