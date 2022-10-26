Key recession indicator flashes alarm bells as 3-month T-bill yield exceeds 10-year

The U.S. Treasury bond market is increasingly flashing recession risks as the yield on the three-month T-bill (US3M) topped that of the 10-year (US10Y) a number of times since Tuesday, in a move known as yield curve inversion.

Specifically, the 10-year (US10Y), which tracks expectations for economic growth and consumer prices, fell as much as nine basis points below the three-month (US3M), which reflects the Fed's monetary policy actions, earlier in Wednesday's session. That spread, though, has reverted back to zero at the time of writing as both tenors yielded 4.03%.

The on and off 3m10y inversions, which signal investors' expectations for a grim economic downturn, comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's November 1-2 monetary policy meeting, where it's largely anticipated to raise the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time to bring down inflation. That would take the policy rate target range to 3.75%-4.00%, adding more pressure to an already cooling economy.

If history serves as any guide, the rare inversion of the 3m10y usually occurs toward the end of the Fed's tightening cycles. For instance, that curve inverted nearly 30 bps at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 followed by similar moves in 2019 and 2007.

Recent prospects for a potential slowdown in the Fed's rate hikes starting at its December gathering could help to explain why long-duration bonds (TLT) (ZROZ) have caught a bid in the past five sessions, with yields tied to that debt coming off their cycle highs. But those gains could be short-lived as the central bank makes plain that it must tame inflation, which is still dancing at around 40-year highs.

Still, other yield curve segments such as the two-year (US2Y) to 10-year (US10Y) and five-year (US5Y) to 30-year (US30Y) remained deeply inverted for a good chunk of 2022.

As the Fed's rate increases work its way through the economy, Citi predicted that the domestic economy will push into recession by the second half of 2023.

