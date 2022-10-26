Goosehead Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05, revenue of $57.7M beats by $3.11M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:04 PM ETGoosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Goosehead Insurance press release (NASDAQ:GSHD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $57.7M (+38.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.11M.
- 2022 Outlook
- The Company’s outlook for full year 2022 is as follows:
- Total written premiums placed for 2022 are expected to be between $2.176 billion and $2.215 billion, representing organic growth of 40% on the low end of the range to 42% on the high end of the range.
- Total revenues for 2022 are expected to be between $194 million and $205 million ($201.84M consensus), representing organic growth of 28% on the low end of the range to 35% on the high end of the range, driven by high levels of Core Revenue growth partly offset by lower than historical average contingent commissions of $7-10 million for the full year 2022 as our carriers continue to struggle with their underwriting profitability.
- After a year of historical investments in people, technology, and real estate, Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2022.
