Sleep Number GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.16, revenue of $540.57M beats by $11.22M; lowers outllok

Oct. 26, 2022
  • Sleep Number press release (NASDAQ:SNBR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $540.57M (-15.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.22M.
  • Shares -3%.
  • Lowered FY 2022 Guidance: Revised 2022 EPS outlook to a range of $1.50 to $2.00 per diluted share due to constrained, uneven flow of chip supply and softer demand vs. prior guidance of $3-$4 earnings per share. That compares with consensus of $3.29
  • The outlook also assumes flat net sales versus the prior year for the fourth quarter. The company anticipates 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $70 million.

