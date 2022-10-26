Sleep Number GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.16, revenue of $540.57M beats by $11.22M; lowers outllok
Oct. 26, 2022 4:04 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number press release (NASDAQ:SNBR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $540.57M (-15.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.22M.
- Shares -3%.
- Lowered FY 2022 Guidance: Revised 2022 EPS outlook to a range of $1.50 to $2.00 per diluted share due to constrained, uneven flow of chip supply and softer demand vs. prior guidance of $3-$4 earnings per share. That compares with consensus of $3.29
- The outlook also assumes flat net sales versus the prior year for the fourth quarter. The company anticipates 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $70 million.
Comments