BioMarin Pharmaceutical GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.03, revenue of $505.3M misses by $10.56M
Oct. 26, 2022
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical press release (NASDAQ:BMRN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $505.3M (+23.6% Y/Y) misses by $10.56M.
- For FY2022, the company expects $2.06B to $2.16B vs. consensus of $2.12B and Non-GAAP net income in the range of $350M to $390M.
- "As anticipated, BioMarin is on-track to deliver double-digit revenue growth and profitability for the full-year 2022, underscored by our record year-to-date operating results. VOXZOGO demand is driving our financial performance and we expect additional launches in Japan and other global markets to further accelerate sales of this innovative product," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin.
