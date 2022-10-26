Wolfspeed Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.01, revenue of $241.3M beats by $1.53M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:07 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Wolfspeed press release (NYSE:WOLF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $241.3M (+54.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.53M.
- Shares -12.6%.
- GAAP gross margin of 33.1%, compared to 31.5%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 35.6%, compared to 33.5%
- GAAP net loss of $26.2 million compared to $70.1 million
- Non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, compared to $23.8 million.
- Quarterly design-ins of $3.5 billion
- FQ2 Outlook: targets revenue in a range of $215 million to $235 million. GAAP net loss is targeted at $83 million to $93 million, or $0.67 to $0.75 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net loss is targeted to be in a range of $10 million to $20 million, or $0.08 to $0.16 per diluted share. Targeted non-GAAP net loss excludes $73 million
- "There is tremendous momentum for Wolfspeed across a growing number of mid and high-powered applications, as evidenced by $3.5 billion of design-ins for the quarter, six times what it was in the prior year period, and an opportunity pipeline that now exceeds $40 billion," said Wolfspeed Chief Executive Officer, Gregg Lowe.
Comments (5)