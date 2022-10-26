Upwork Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.04, revenue of $156.9M misses by $0.44M
Oct. 26, 2022
- Upwork press release (NASDAQ:UPWK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $156.9M (+26.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.44M.
- GSV in the second quarter of 2022 was just over $1 billion, with continued strong year-over-year growth of 19%.
- Ended the second quarter of 2022 with approximately 807,000 Active Clients.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.9) million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Outlook: We are guiding third-quarter 2022 revenue to be between $156 million and $158 million, which is 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
- We are increasing our full-year 2022 revenue guidance to between $612 million and $617 million, which is 22% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
