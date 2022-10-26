Teladoc Health GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.12, revenue of $611.4M beats by $2.41M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:08 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Teladoc Health press release (NYSE:TDOC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $611.4M (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.41M.
  • Shares +13%.
  • Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.61 in the third quarter of 2022, from $2.40 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue to range between $625 - $640 million vs. consensus of $636.83 million; EBITDA of $10 - $37 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $88 - $98 million; and GAAP EPS of ($0.40) - ($0.10).
    FY22 Guidance: Revenue to range between $2.395 - $2.410 billion from prior outlook of $2.4B-$2.5B vs. consensus of $2.41B; EBITDA of ($17) - $10 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $240 - $250 million; and GAAP EPS of ($61.40) - ($61.10).

