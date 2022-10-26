KLA Non-GAAP EPS of $7.06 beats by $0.83, revenue of $2.72B beats by $120M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:10 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • KLA press release (NASDAQ:KLAC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.06 beats by $0.83.
  • Revenue of $2.72B (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $120M.

  • The following details our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ending in December:

    • Total revenues between $2,650 million to $2,950 million vs. $2.57B consensus
    • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.8% to 62.0%
    • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
    • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $5.94 to $7.34
    • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $6.30 to $7.70 vs. $6.12 consensus

