KLA Non-GAAP EPS of $7.06 beats by $0.83, revenue of $2.72B beats by $120M
- KLA press release (NASDAQ:KLAC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.06 beats by $0.83.
- Revenue of $2.72B (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
The following details our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ending in December:
- Total revenues between $2,650 million to $2,950 million vs. $2.57B consensus
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.8% to 62.0%
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
- GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $5.94 to $7.34
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $6.30 to $7.70 vs. $6.12 consensus
