ServiceNow Q3 results mixed, co cuts FY subscription revenue guidance

Oct. 26, 2022 4:13 PM ET By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.96 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.83B (+21.2% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Q3 GAAP subscription revenue of $1.74B (+28.5% Y/Y).
  • Co revises FY 2022 subscription revenue guidance to $6.865B-$6.87B from a previous guidance of $6.915B-$6.925B.
  • Q3 GAAP current remaining performance obligations of $5.87B (+25% Y/Y).
  • Q3 renewal rate 98%.
  • Number of customers paying over $10M in ACV in Q3 grew 60% Y/Y.
  • The company also said it had named Bill McDermott chairman of the board. Founder Fred Luddy, who had served as chairman for the past four-plus years, will remain a member of the board.
  • Press release
  • Shares +5.9% after hours.

