Boston Properties falls as 2023 FFO guidance down Y/Y

Oct. 26, 2022 4:13 PM ETBXPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Office REIT Boston Properties (BXP) fell ~4% after posting a lower 2023 FFO guidance, compared to 2022.
  • For FY22, the company provided an FFO guidance range of $7.51 - $7.53 per diluted share. Meanwhile, for FY23, the guidance range is $7.15 - $7.30 per diluted share. This represents a decline of $0.30 per diluted share at the mid-point.
  • The lower 2023 guidance is primarily due to higher projected interest expense, dilution resulting from 2022 disposition activity, and reduced fee income and increased general and administrative expense.
  • The decline is somewhat offset by projected contributions from 2022 acquisitions and 2022 and 2023 development deliveries.
  • Here is a quick look at the company projection:
  • Meanwhile, FY22 consensus FFO estimate stands at $7.51 (+14.47% Y/Y) and FY23 estimate is $7.80 (+3.81% Y/Y).
  • BXP's Q3 FFO of $1.91 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $790.52M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $27.84M.
  • The company exceeded its guidance for Q3.

