Independence Realty Trust FFO of $0.28 beats by $0.01, raises 2022 guidance

  • Independence Realty Trust press release (NYSE:IRT): Q3 FFO of $0.28 beats by $0.01.
  • Net income available to common shares of $16.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.07 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.11 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $89.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $31.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • 2022 EPS and CFFO Guidance: Increased our EPS and CFFO per share and maintained our same-store NOI targets. Earnings per diluted share is projected to be in the range of $0.49 to $0.50. FFO consensus of $1.07.

