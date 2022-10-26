V.F. Corp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 in-line, revenue of $3.08B misses by $20M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:15 PM ET
- V.F. Corp press release (NYSE:VFC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 in-line.
- Revenue of $3.08B (-3.8% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Gross margin 51.4%, down 230 basis points; Adjusted gross margin 51.5%, down 240 basis points
- Operating margin (2.9)%, down 2,040 basis points; Adjusted operating margin 12.3%, down 440 basis points.
- FY Outlook:
- VF is maintaining its constant dollar revenue outlook but revising its earnings outlook to reflect increased negative impacts from foreign currency fluctuations as well as heightened inventory levels and increased promotional activity in the marketplace
- Total VF revenue up 5% to 6% in constant dollars, unchanged from the previous outlook
- Adjusted gross margin down 100 to 150 basis points, compared to the previous outlook of down 50 basis points
- Adjusted operating margin 11.0%, compared to the previous outlook of approximately 12.0%
- Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.50, versus $3.18 in the prior year and compared to the previous outlook of $2.60 to $2.70.
- Shares -2.73%.
