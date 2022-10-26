Annaly Capital Management Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.07

Oct. 26, 2022 4:16 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Annaly Capital Management press release (NYSE:NLY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.07.
  • GAAP net income (loss) of ($0.70) per average common share for the quarter
  • Economic return (loss) of (11.7%) for the third quarter
  • Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity of (9.9%) and annualized EAD return on average equity of 17.6%
  • Book value per common share of $19.94
  • GAAP leverage of 5.8x, up from 5.4x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 7.1x, up from 6.6x in the prior quarter

