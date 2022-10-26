CONMED Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.02, revenue of $275.09M misses by $5.8M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CONMED press release (NYSE:CNMD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $275.09M (+10.6% Y/Y) misses by $5.8M.
- Shares -4.1%.
- The Company is narrowing its revenue guidance for the full year 2022 and now expects revenue between $1.1 billion and $1.115 billion compared to its prior guidance of between $1.095 billion and $1.140 billion. ($1.11B consensus)
- The Company now expects full-year 2022 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $3.21 to $3.28, down from the prior range of $3.25 to $3.45. ($3.28 consensus)
