CONMED Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.02, revenue of $275.09M misses by $5.8M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • CONMED press release (NYSE:CNMD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $275.09M (+10.6% Y/Y) misses by $5.8M.
  • Shares -4.1%.
  • The Company is narrowing its revenue guidance for the full year 2022 and now expects revenue between $1.1 billion and $1.115 billion compared to its prior guidance of between $1.095 billion and $1.140 billion. ($1.11B consensus)
  • The Company now expects full-year 2022 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $3.21 to $3.28, down from the prior range of $3.25 to $3.45. ($3.28 consensus)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.