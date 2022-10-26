QuantumScape GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.04

Oct. 26, 2022 4:19 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • QuantumScape press release (NYSE:QS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.04.
  • Third quarter capital expenditures were $54.1M, up from $27.6M spent in the second quarter and in-line with expectations.
  • "We reiterate our cash opex guidance of $225M to $275M for FY’22 and expect to be on the lower end of our capital expenditure guidance of $175M to $225M. Based on these projections, we believe we will enter 2023 with more than $1B in liquidity, above previous guidance of over $950M."

