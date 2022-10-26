Boot Barn dips 8% on FY 2023 guidance below consensus
Oct. 26, 2022 4:21 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Boot Barn press release (NYSE:BOOT): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $351.5M (+12.4% Y/Y) beats by $8.5M.
- Shares -8.4%.
- Gross profit was $129.1 million, or 36.7% of net sales, compared to $118.2 million, or 37.8% of net sales, in the prior-year period.
- FY 2023 Outlook: Total sales of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion, representing growth of 10.9% to 12.2% over the prior year.
- Same store sales range of approximately (1.0)% to 0.5%, with retail store same store sales of approximately 2.0% to 3.0% and e-commerce same store sales of (13.0)% to (11.0)%.
- Gross profit between $617 million and $625 million, or approximately 37.4% of sales.
- Net income of $173.3 million to $179.3 million.
- Net income per diluted share of $5.70 to $5.90 from $6-6.20 vs. consensus $5.97
