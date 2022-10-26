Tronox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.06, revenue of $895M in-line

Oct. 26, 2022 4:21 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tronox press release (NYSE:TROX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $895M (+2.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $247 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.6%
  • Invested $112 million in capital expenditures, primarily in our vertical integration and newTRON initiatives
  • Generated free cash flow of $25 million in the quarter
  • Returned $110 million to shareholders in the nine months ending September 30, 2022 in the form of share repurchases and dividends.
  • Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $140-$170 million, assuming TiO2 volumes decline 25-30% sequentially driven by customer destocking in the fourth quarter and one-time cost impacts due to reduced production as a result of lower customer demand
  • Full year 2022 free cash flow expected to be greater than $150 million.

