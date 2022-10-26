Sunnova Energy International GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.28, revenue of $149.36M beats by $16.43M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:23 PM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sunnova Energy International press release (NYSE:NOVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $149.36M (+116.8% Y/Y) beats by $16.43M.
  • The company added 21,800 customers in the third quarter of 2022, bringing total customer count to 246,600 as of September 30, 2022.
  • The company expect growth to escalate further in 2023 due to increasing demand for cheaper, more reliable energy services.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Customer additions of between 85,000 and 89,000 reaffirmed; Adjusted EBITDA of between $117 million and $137 million reaffirmed; Customer interest payments received from solar loans increases from between $45 million and $55 million to between $50 million and $60 million; Customer principal payments received from solar loans, net of amounts recorded in revenue, decreases from between $134 million and $154 million to between $90 million and $100 million.

