Impinj surges after guiding beating Q3 estimates and guiding Q4 earnings way above consensus
Oct. 26, 2022 4:23 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Impinj press release (NASDAQ:PI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $68.3M (+51.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.55M.
- GAAP gross margin of 54.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 56.9%
- GAAP net loss of $2.2 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million
- Q4 Guidance: Revenue $71.5M-73.5M vs. consensus vs. consensus $67.19M; GAAP Net loss ($3.1M) to ($1.6M); Adjusted EBITDA income $9.8M to $11.3M; GAAP EPS ($0.12 ) to ($0.06 ); Non-GAAP EPS $0.32 to $0.37 vs. consensus $0.18
- Stock surges 12% during after-hours
