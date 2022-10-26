Impinj surges after guiding beating Q3 estimates and guiding Q4 earnings way above consensus

Oct. 26, 2022 4:23 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Impinj press release (NASDAQ:PI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $68.3M (+51.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.55M.
  • GAAP gross margin of 54.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 56.9%
  • GAAP net loss of $2.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million
  • Q4 Guidance: Revenue $71.5M-73.5M vs. consensus vs. consensus $67.19M; GAAP Net loss ($3.1M) to ($1.6M); Adjusted EBITDA income $9.8M to $11.3M; GAAP EPS ($0.12 ) to ($0.06 ); Non-GAAP EPS $0.32 to $0.37 vs. consensus $0.18
  • Stock surges 12% during after-hours

