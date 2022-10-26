Essex Property Trust FFO of $3.69 beats by $0.02
Oct. 26, 2022 4:23 PM ET
- Essex Property Trust press release (NYSE:ESS): Q3 FFO of $3.69 beats by $0.02.
- GAAP EPS of $1.43
- Achieved same-property revenues and net operating income growth of 11.4% and 15.4% Y.Y, respectively,
- Repurchased 371,884 shares of common stock totaling $97.1 million, including commissions, at an average price per share of $261.16 under the stock repurchase program.
- Outlook: Raised full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.02 at the midpoint to a range of $14.42 to $14.52, vs. consensus of $14.49. This outlook represents 15.9% growth at the midpoint compared to the prior year.
