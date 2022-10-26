Simulations Plus GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $11.7M beats by $0.77M
Oct. 26, 2022 4:24 PM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Simulations Plus press release (NASDAQ:SLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $11.7M (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.77M.
- Software revenue increased 10% to $5.9 million, representing 50% of total revenue;
- Services revenue increased 30% to $5.8 million, representing 50% of total revenue;
- Gross profit increased 28% to $9.1 million; gross margin was 77%;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, representing 20% of total revenue.
- Outlook of FY2023 Revenue is expected of $59.3m-62.0M vs $62.35M
- diluted earnings per share of $0.63-$0.67 vs $0.72M
