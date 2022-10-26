Simulations Plus GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $11.7M beats by $0.77M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:24 PM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Simulations Plus press release (NASDAQ:SLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $11.7M (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.77M.
  • Software revenue increased 10% to $5.9 million, representing 50% of total revenue;
  • Services revenue increased 30% to $5.8 million, representing 50% of total revenue;
  • Gross profit increased 28% to $9.1 million; gross margin was 77%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, representing 20% of total revenue.
  • Outlook of FY2023 Revenue is expected of $59.3m-62.0M vs $62.35M
  • diluted earnings per share of $0.63-$0.67 vs $0.72M

