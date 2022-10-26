DAQO New Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 4:24 PM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.28 (vs. $3.98 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (vs. $585.8M last year).
- Over the last 2 years, DQ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
