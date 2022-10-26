Everest Re Group GAAP EPS of -$8.22 misses by $1.64
Oct. 26, 2022 4:26 PM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Everest Re Group press release (NYSE:RE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$8.22 misses by $1.64.
- $3.7 billion in gross written premium (“GWP”) with year over year growth of 6.3% in constant dollars for the Group, 13.1% in constant dollars for Insurance, and 3.4% in constant dollars for Reinsurance
- Combined ratios of 112.0% for the Group, 115.0% for Reinsurance and 103.5% for Insurance elevated due to catastrophe losses in the quarter as previously announced.
- Total invested assets and cash of $28.5 billion versus the year end 2021 value of $29.7 billion
- $58 million of share repurchases in 3Q 2022 at an average price of $251.98 per share
- Repurchased $6.2 million par amount of Long-Term Subordinated Notes due 2067 for $5.1 million plus accrued interest
