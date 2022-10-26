PG&E Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 4:27 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
