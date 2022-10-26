Tyler Technologies GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.37, revenue of $473.2M beats by $1.69M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:28 PM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Tyler Technologies press release (NYSE:TYL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $473.2M (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.69M.
  • FY Guidance:
  • GAAP and non-GAAP total revenues are both expected to be in the range of $1.837 billion to $1.857 billion.
  • Total revenues are expected to include approximately $49 million of COVID-related revenues from NIC's TourHealth and rent relief services. Revenue from TourHealth concluded in the second quarter, while revenue from the rent relief program are expected to end in the fourth quarter.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.89 to $4.05 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock option activity on the GAAP effective tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.51 to $7.65.

Comments

