Allison Transmission Holdings GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.16, revenue of $710M beats by $28.13M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:28 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Allison Transmission Holdings press release (NYSE:ALSN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $710M (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $28.13M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $245 million, an increase of $56 million from $189 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $182 million, an increase of $29 million from $153 million for the same period in 2021.
  • FY2022 Guidance -Allison expects 2022 Net Sales in the range of $2,690 to $2,740 million vs $2.69B
  • Net Income in the range of $490 to $510 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $915 to $945 million,
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities in the range of $620 to $650 million, Capital Expenditures in the range of $160 to $170 million,
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the range of $460 to $480 million.

