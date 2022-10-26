QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) posted its Q3 earnings report, with investors focused more on the business update than the financial number.

Of note, QuantumScape (QS) said it dramatically reduced the contaminant in its films that the company had disclosed last quarter was an issue In addition, QS rolled in several other process improvements that it expects to produce better performing films..

Looking ahead, QuantumScape will not begin shipping cells for customer sampling until it has gathered data that establishes confidence in the performance of finished cells. An update on this front is expected on the next quarterly earnings call.

As for financials, Q3 capital expenditures were $54.1M vs. $27.6M spent in Q2 and in-line with expectations. Cash operating expenses during the quarter were $79.1M. A majority of Q3 capex spend included facility investments supporting the Phase 2 engineering line and QS-0 buildout. Given current macroeconomic trends, QS continues to explore additional opportunities to reduce cash needs. The company reiterated cash opex guidance for $225M to $275M in FY22 and expect to be on the lower end of the capital expenditure guidance of $175M to $225M.

Based on the latest projections, QuantumScape believes it will enter 2023 with more than $1B in liquidity, which stand above the previous guidance of over $950M.

Shares of QuantumScape (QS) moved up 1.15% in afterhours trading.