Viking Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.02
Oct. 26, 2022 4:30 PM ETViking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Viking Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VKTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.02.
- The company ended the third quarter with $155M in cash, which provides the runway to advance each of these clinical programs into later stage development.
- VK2809 Phase 2b VOYAGE study on track to complete enrollment in Q4 2022; Data expected in 1H 2023
- Phase 1 study of Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonist VK2735 continues to enroll; Data expected in early 2023.
- Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD ongoing; Data expected in 1H 2023.
