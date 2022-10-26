Lennox Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 4:31 PM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.10 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments