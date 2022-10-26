Hersha Hospitality FFO of $0.33 misses by $0.03, revenue of $104.25M beats by $3.26M

  • Hersha Hospitality press release (NYSE:HT): Q3 FFO of $0.33 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $104.25M (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.26M.
  • The comparable portfolio generated $30.89M in EBITDA for the quarter, an increase of over 8% from 2019.
  • "For the first time, our comparable RevPAR growth of 3.7% in September surpassed the comparable month of 2019. We are seeing this trend accelerate into October, which is on pace to record RevPAR growth of approximately 8% as compared to 2019," company statement.
  • Outlook: For Q4 2022, adjusted FFO is expected between $0.32 - $0.39 vs. consensus of $0.30; Adjusted EBITDA between $28.4-$31.4M; Comparable Property Absolute RevPAR between $217-$227.

