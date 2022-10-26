AMERISAFE declares $4 special, $0.31 quarterly dividend

Oct. 26, 2022 5:03 PM ETAMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) declares $0.31/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. In addition, the company has declared special dividend of $4 per share, payable on the same dates.
  • Forward yield 2.35%
  • Payable Dec. 16; for shareholders of record Dec. 2; ex-div Dec. 1.
  • “We are pleased to announce this special dividend which reflects our operational consistency and discipline. Returning excess capital to shareholders via special dividends is a key component of AMERISAFE’s capital management strategy,” said G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer.
