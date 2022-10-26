Comfort Systems GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.32, revenue of $1.12B beats by $80M

Oct. 26, 2022 4:32 PM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Comfort Systems press release (NYSE:FIX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $1.12B (+34.3% Y/Y) beats by $80M.

  • Backlog as of September 30, 2022 was $3.25 billion as compared to $2.81 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2021.

  • On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2021 to $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2022.

  • The Company reported net income of $190.5 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $105.8 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, in 2021. 

